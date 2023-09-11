This gorgeous USB-C hub looks like a classic Macintosh and we need one in our lives

The world is not short of a USB-C dock or two so it takes a lot for us to be interested in yet another one. That could be because it has a specific type of port, or it has more of them than most docks. Or it could be because the dock in question looks like a 1984 Mac and even has a display of its own.

Like, say, the RayCue 128K, for example.

The little dock comes with its fair share of ports as well as some features you might not expect, including a Bluetooth speaker. And it's available now with prices starting from $169.

A classic Mac hub

The main unit is a 14-in-1 dock that features all of the ports that you'd expect, with more features added depending on which model you choose. Ports include a 100W USB-C output for your Mac (if you choose the 128K Pro) while up to three HDMI ports and even a gigabit Ethernet port can be found around the back. That's also where you'll find a trio of USB-A ports, too.

Other ports include a 3.5mm headphone jack while the 3.5-inch color display can be used to display a variety of things. an SD/TF card reader is also included.

(Image credit: RayCue)

Need more ports? An additional keyboard-like accessory offers more options including a 4K60 HDMI port and more USB A and USB-C ports.

You'll have to spend upwards of $199 to get the very best version of this hub with all the ports, Bluetooth speaker, and app connection for loading your own images onto that display. But if you want a USB-C dock that isn't like all the rest this is well worth checking out. It's available for order on Kickstarter right now. It's already well past its goal and units are expected to be delivered this coming December.