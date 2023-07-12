This Prime Day Projector Deal is a massive 50% saving

With the Amazon Prime Day fun now well and truly underway there are deals flying around left and right. But if there's one that you pay attention to today make sure it's this one — because you can get your hands on a projector with a massive 46% off.

The WiMiUS W7 projector would normally retail for around $280, but you can pick one of your very own up today for just $149.99. There are no discount codes or on-screen coupons required here so just place the order as normal and you'll be off to the races.

Fabulous 4K for less

WiMiUS Projector | $280 $149.99 at Amazon Tired of watching your movies or playing games on your small TV and want to upgrade your setup? This projector supports 4K content and a ton of features designed to make your content even more enjoyable.

This projector features 4K support and a 460-lumen brightness rating. It also supports 4K content and a native display resolution of 1920 x 1080. Connectivity comes in the form of 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi as well as the usual USB, HDMI, and other ports. That means you can plug almost anything into this projector whether that's an Apple TV 4K or a computer like the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air.

Other features include full keystone correction and zoom capabilities with support for up to a 300-inch display. Don't have quite so much space? This projector can go all the way down to 50 inches from just 1.3 meters away from the screen.

