"This thing is the Sistine Chapel of consumer hardware, probably responsible for $80b in increased GDP" — This mouse is a viral sensation and a Prime Day saving you don't want to miss

"Where is the 20000-word post explaining in exquisite prose and exhaustive detail the complete lineage of all the design features that go into the Logitech mouse? This has to be someone's on-spectrum special interest. This thing is the Sistine Chapel of consumer hardware, probably responsible for $80b in increased GDP. Where is the HBS study? Where is the LW sequence? Where is the loving YouTube disassembly and hand fabrication of all components?!



You might be forgiven for thinking those were the opening lines of Homer's Odyssey, a Charles Dickens novel, or perhaps some Dostoevsky. They are in fact the musings of an incredible viral tribute to one of the most iconic PC peripherals of all time, the Logitech MX Master 3S. A recent phenomenon that garnered some 1.3 million views on a single X post.

Renowned for its immense ergonomics, buttery smooth scrolling, gentle clicks, and more, the MX Master 3S is the ultimate mouse for PC, Mac, and iPad.

Why do so many people like this mouse? Logitech seems to have nailed the ergonomics, the buttons, and the scrolling, it's the complete package. "This mouse is behind the majority of mechanical engineering in the developed nations," enthusiastic commenters cheered in the replies to the aforementioned viral post. There's a reason we've dubbed it the best wireless mouse for Mac in 2024.

Perfect for use with up to three Mac computers, or across multiple devices including iPad.