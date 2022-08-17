This travel-friendly MacBook stand raises Apple’s laptop to new heights, literally

Are you sitting comfortably? If you’re at work and can’t positively answer that question, you should be considering the ergonomics of your workstation – and Twelve South’s new Curve Flex stand for MacBooks could help make your Mac feel far easier to work at.

Available to buy now for $79.99 / £79.99 direct from Twelve South (opens in new tab), the Curve Flex riser can elevate your MacBook from between 2 and 22-inches off a surface, before collapsing almost flat for storage or travel.

Shipping in matte black or white finishes with non-slip feet and a handy travel bag, it’ll also let you re-angle your keyboard up to 45-degrees, letting you type at what might be a more comfortable angle for some.

Ergonomic energy

The Curve Flex’s most useful feature though will be raising your MacBook to eye-level. Though few of us follow the guidance, any screen you sit at for work should be raised up to eye-level to prevent strain on your neck and to discourage bad posture which hurts your back.

The degree of adjustment the Curve Flex offers should help with that immensely, and would be particularly useful for aligning the height of your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with a secondary monitor.

Just keep in mind that you’ll probably need one of the best keyboards for Mac and a wireless mouse if you intend to work with your machine lifted dramatically off a surface.

It’s quite pricey for a stand, but can you put a price on avoiding neck strain? And as we increasingly expect our living spaces to double up as work spaces, the flexibility it brings could prove very valuable indeed.