Vibrant Beats Fit Pro colors leak ahead of possible release

Apple is reportedly ready to add three vibrant new colors to its Beats Fit Pro line of earbuds.

If they do launch the new colors will be much brighter than the ones currently sold. Right now you can buy Beats Fit Pro in darker colors including Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple. There are also special colors as part of a Kim Kardashian collab, but they're all darker colors also.

The new colors rumored for a future release are Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue.

So bright, so colorful

The new colors were shared by leaker @Jioriku on Twitter, with MacRumors (opens in new tab) also noting that multiple Apple resellers across Europe appear to list the new colors as well. However, neither Apple nor Beats have shared details just yet.

New colors coming up on the Beats Fit ProVolt YellowCoral PinkTidal BlueFebruary 5, 2023 See more

Beats Fit Pro offer similar features to the original AirPods Pro, including support for active noise cancelation and Transparency Mode. They also support the H1 chip, meaning they can instantly pair with Apple devices and switch between them when needed.

A tipster has provided MacRumors with alleged images of three new Beats Fit Pro colors: Tidal Blue, Coral Pink, and Volt Yellow. Apple will likely release these new colors soon.More details: https://t.co/FTpUJmHqLq pic.twitter.com/9UEJZm9TSyFebruary 6, 2023 See more

The Beats Fit Pro also support "Hey Siri" as well as spatial audio and head tracking for those who like that kind of thing.

The Beats Fit Pro have proven themselves to be some of the best AirPods alternatives and cost just $199. It's highly likely that the new colors will cost the same considering they are unlikely to be marketed as any kind of special edition or limited release. They do provide new color options for people who found the existing ones a little too dull — something that might have been unexpected given Beats' history for colorful headphones and accessories.

As for an actual release schedule, that's impossible to know. But the new colors' presence on some retailers' websites might suggest that a launch is just around the corner, possibly in the next few days.