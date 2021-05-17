Fans of Capcom's quirky visual dramas have another reason to celebrate! Capcom announced that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice have returned to the iOS store, after being removed from the store earlier this year.

The three titles were removed in order to update them to work with the new iOS 14. The other two titles Ace Attorney available on the store — Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney and Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth — were not affected.

The news was revealed by the Japanese Ace Attorney Twitter account, which also states that The Great Ace Attorney 1 and 2 are also returning to the iOS store. Those two games aren't available in the English App Store, but they will be receiving a full-fledged localization on the Nintendo Switch very soon. Could this mean the localized versions of The Great Ace Attorney could arrive on the iOS store soon? Only time will tell.

Ghost Trick, Dual Destinies, and Spirit of Justice both enjoyed a modicum of success when they originally released on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, but have since developed dedicated fanbases. On iOS, each Ace Attorney game features one episode for free with the option to buy the remaining episodes for $20. In Ghost Trick's case, the first two chapters are free, or you can buy every chapter for $15.

These games are some of the best games available on iOS and are perfect for gamers who enjoy playing games on their iPad or iPhone.