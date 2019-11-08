What you need to know
- Adam Scott has been cast as the lead role in Apple TV+'s next drama Severance.
- Severance will be directed by Ben Stiller.
- It's a workplace thriller about work-life balance and an employee with a dark past.
Adam Scott has been cast as the lead role in Apple TV+'s next drama Severance.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scott will play lead character Mark in the series directed by Ben Stiller.
Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.
The series was created by Dan Erickson and has apparently been in the works for months. The company behind the series, Endeavor Content also produces Apple TV+ drama See, starring Jason Momoa. According to the report, the series will feature 10 episodes.
Scott and Stiller are the latest heavy-hitters in a star-studded Apple TV+ lineup that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah, M. Night Shyamalan and more.
See SEE
Apple TV+
More episodes now available!
SEE is one of Apple TV+'s flagship offerings. Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple patent reveals amazing new in-car capabilities
An Apple patent published November 7 could reveal some pretty exciting new in-car features that Apple is working on.
New episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now available!
New episodes have been released for Apple's premiere TV+ shows, SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.
Apple Watch shipped 6.8 million units in Q3 2019, up 51% from last year
Market research from Strategy Analytics reports that Apple sold 6.8 million smartwatches in the third quarter of 2019. If correct, that would mean that Apple Watch shipments are up 51% compared to this time last year.
New to Apple Arcade? Here are all the games you can play right now
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.