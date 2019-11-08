Adam ScottSource: Vanity Fair/Patrick Ecclesine

Adam Scott has been cast as the lead role in Apple TV+'s next drama Severance.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scott will play lead character Mark in the series directed by Ben Stiller.

Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The series was created by Dan Erickson and has apparently been in the works for months. The company behind the series, Endeavor Content also produces Apple TV+ drama See, starring Jason Momoa. According to the report, the series will feature 10 episodes.

Scott and Stiller are the latest heavy-hitters in a star-studded Apple TV+ lineup that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah, M. Night Shyamalan and more.

