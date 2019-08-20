Slowly and steady we're learning more information about Apple TV+. After finding out it'll likely start at $9.99, now we are learning about some of its playback capabilities such as offline downloads and simultaneous streaming.

According to MacRumors, code strings within the macOS Catalina beta confirm that Apple TV+ will offer downloading of content for offline viewing. However, there are some limitations: you will only be able to download a certain number of episodes or movies—no word yet on what the actual number will be—and there will also be a cap on how many times you can download a specific piece of content.

The limitations will also extend to downloading content to multiple Apple devices. Here's how that will look: