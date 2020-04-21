Adobe has today announced that it is now offering Photoshop for iPad and Fresco Premium as a single bundle. But thanks to Adobe's opaque pricing models, it's not as simple as just buying one and getting the other.

Just take a read of this opening paragraph, taken from the Adobe blog.

Today we're proud to announce you can get Adobe Photoshop on the iPad and Adobe Fresco premium — two great apps that work even better together – at one great price. The offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who buy the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com. Early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are eligible too. Sweet deal.

I'm sure that is indeed a sweet deal, and maybe it's my almost-40-year-old brain's fault, but I can't quite parse what any of that means. I'm sure you young folks are all over it, though.

All of that aside, there's no denying that Photoshop and Fresco Premium together is a good thing indeed.

Photoshop is the defacto image manipulation app and it's right at home on the iPad. Fresco Premium gives you "access to more than a thousand additional brushes, plus you can import your own brushes," too. All good stuff, I'm sure you'll agree.

Be sure to check the Adobe announcement for some cool ideas and inspiration for what can be done with the two apps in tandem as well.