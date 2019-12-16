Adobe has a new update for Photoshop for iPad out, and it brings the promised Select Subject feature to the tablet. The update is available to download from the App Store now.

While there are some other changes as part of this update, it's the Select Subject tool that is the most interesting. It promises to make it easier and quicker to make detailed selections within an image and Adobe says (via 9to5Mac) that it's all made possible thanks to machine learning. Because nothing is possible without machine learning anymore.