  • Adventure game Baldo: The Guardian Owls will be available to download in Apple Arcade this Friday.
  • The action-adventure game is inspired by Studio Ghibli and Zelda.

Fans of adventure games have another one to look forward to with the news that Baldo: The Guardian Owls is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, August 27.

Created by NAPS team and also coming to other platforms like PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the game will be available free to all Apple Arcade subscribers. The game will be completely ad-free and sans in-app purchases, too.

Embark on a journey into a magical land full of mysteries to unravel. Players will face challenging puzzles and explore intricate dungeons in a breathtaking open-world setting. On this thrilling adventure, they'll discover new towns, fight ferocious foes, locate hidden temples, and collect magical objects and powerful new weapons. They'll meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters as they decipher a cryptic prophecy and thwart destiny.

Those looking to download Baldo: The Guardian Owls can pre-register for the game over in the App Store now. It'll be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade continues to grow with some great games already available and more in the pipeline. Priced at $4.99 per month and also available as part of Apple One, Apple Arcade really is a great value.

