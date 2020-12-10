Finding an affordable gift for the Apple fan in your life isn't always an easy task; after all, Apple products and accessories can be quite expensive. The good news is there are many useful items you can grab that any Apple fan would be happy to get, even if you're buying a gift for yourself. Whether you know someone who just bought a new iPhone 12, finally pulled the trigger on an iPad, or has been using a Mac for a while, there are a ton of budget-friendly gifts. Plus, as of the time of publishing, all these items should still get to you before Christmas. What are you waiting for, get one of these affordable gifts for Apple fans right now, and be known as the best gift giver!

Give something they will love this holiday

As you can see, there are many affordable gifts for Apple fans that would be perfect. It doesn't matter if you know some with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, or AirPods. Everything on this list is a great and useful gift to give to an Apple fan.

I know it may seem silly, but if you know somebody who got any of the iPhone 12 models this year, the Anker Nano iPhone Charger is the perfect stocking stuffer. It's one of the best iPhone 12 chargers because it will let them charge up their iPhone as quickly as possible.

Webcams on Mac are known for being pretty awful, but the Wansview 1080p Webcam is an inexpensive way for anyone to upgrade. It's an especially thoughtful gift when you consider how much more video chatting we've all done this year.

Lastly, I'd like to shout out to the Tile Performance Pack, because as a forgetful person myself, Bluetooth trackers like these keep me organized. Easy to keep in your wallet and attach to your keys, you'll never have to lose anything important again.