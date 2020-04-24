Like millions of others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, I typically end my day streaming videos. When I'm not watching Netflix or Hulu, you can usually find me watching Disney+. What I don't do very often is watch something on Apple TV+. Six months in, Apple TV+ remains a work in progress as many expected it would be. In the meantime, anyone who buys a new Apple device gets a year of the premium service for free. The special bundle makes sense and strongly suggests Apple itself knows there's simply not enough content available on Apple TV+ to justify a monthly payment.

'Defending Jacob' out now! Apple TV+ Three episodes of Defending Jacob are now available! Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac, or Apple TV after September 10, 2019. $5 a month at Apple