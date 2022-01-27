'The Afterparty' arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 28 and the show's executive producers have been talking about what it takes to create the perfect whodunit. In a new interview, we hear from both Chris Miller and Phil Lord ahead of the big premiere.

In an interview with Screen Times, Miller talks about what goes into creating a show that has multiple clues as to who is the person behind the crime while still keeping a cohesive story despite telling it from multiple points of view — we see the same night through different eyes throughout.