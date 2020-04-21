On Tuesday, Taiwanese publication DigiTimes suggested Apple planned on releasing third-generation AirPods in May. However, because of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, the third-generation earbuds might not launch now until late 2020 or early 2021. The same publication, on the same day, indicated Apple is also " "likely to defer" the launch of its second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds until the same time frame.

As COVID-19 continues to destroy 2020, many companies are starting to delay certain product launches until next year. Two new articles from the same source suggest Apple has elected to postpone the release of new AirPods until 2021. This decision, if true, is the correct one.

A worthy upgrade for anyone who wants a perfect Apple accessory that has a much better listening experience — especially when you're on the go.

The classic AirPods you know and love. While it lacks the superior sound quality and features of the pro version, you can't go wrong with a little extra battery power and cheaper price tag.

On March 6, I suggested Apple would be wise to release third-generation AirPods that embrace the more comfortable AirPods Pro design. DigiTimes notes this is likely the direction Apple is taking.

The AirPods 3 or so-called "AirPods Pro Lite" would look similar to the top-of-the-line accessory. Inside, however, it would be without active noise cancelation and other premium features.

It's unknown what new features the second-generation AirPods Pro would include. Like the AirPods 2 before it, the second-in-series accessory will probably gain a better processor and perhaps more battery life, and that's about it.

The current AirPods earbuds are just over a year old, while the AirPods Pro has only been around for six months. Any "delay" to the launch of new AirPods makes sense, given what's happening in the world. Besides, it's noteworthy there were over two years between the time the first-generation AirPods launched and the release of the AirPods 2. Even with the pandemic, no one expects Apple to wait that long again before announcing new models of one of its most popular accessories.

Should Apple ditch the current AirPods design for something similar to the AirPods Pro? Let us know below.