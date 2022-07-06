If you own a pair of AirPods and have been running the beta, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.

Today, Apple released its latest beta firmware update for the entire lineup of the current AirPods models. Firmware version 5A5304a replaces version 5A5282d and will apply to the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

According to Apple, firmware version 5A5304a improves Automatic Switching, the feature that allows your AirPods to automatically switch between your devices depending on which one is currently playing audio. The update also brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.