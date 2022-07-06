Air Pods Pro on stageSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
  • Firmware version 5A5304a improves Automatic Switching.
  • It also brings the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.

If you own a pair of AirPods and have been running the beta, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.

Today, Apple released its latest beta firmware update for the entire lineup of the current AirPods models. Firmware version 5A5304a replaces version 5A5282d and will apply to the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

According to Apple, firmware version 5A5304a improves Automatic Switching, the feature that allows your AirPods to automatically switch between your devices depending on which one is currently playing audio. The update also brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Airpods Max SideSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

Being a firmware beta, this update is limited to developers who can download version 5A5304a from the Apple Developer website. Installing the beta requires an iPhone running the latest iOS 16 developer beta, a Mac running the latest macOS Ventura developer beta, and the Xcode 14 beta.

Apple started to offer firmware betas for its AirPods models for the first time at this year's WWDC. The betas allow developers to test out the latest and greatest with AirPods software and ensure it's working correctly before it comes to all users in a public firmware update later.

If you're looking for a great deal for any AirPods model, check out our list of the Best AirPods deals for Prime Day 2022.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Bottom line: Finally, a comfortable pair of AirPods with active noise-canceling. What more could you ask for?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
🔌 ⁉️ 🎧

Charge up your AirPods without plugging in

Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!