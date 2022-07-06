What you need to know
- Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
- Firmware version 5A5304a improves Automatic Switching.
- It also brings the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.
If you own a pair of AirPods and have been running the beta, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.
Today, Apple released its latest beta firmware update for the entire lineup of the current AirPods models. Firmware version 5A5304a replaces version 5A5282d and will apply to the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
According to Apple, firmware version 5A5304a improves Automatic Switching, the feature that allows your AirPods to automatically switch between your devices depending on which one is currently playing audio. The update also brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Being a firmware beta, this update is limited to developers who can download version 5A5304a from the Apple Developer website. Installing the beta requires an iPhone running the latest iOS 16 developer beta, a Mac running the latest macOS Ventura developer beta, and the Xcode 14 beta.
Apple started to offer firmware betas for its AirPods models for the first time at this year's WWDC. The betas allow developers to test out the latest and greatest with AirPods software and ensure it's working correctly before it comes to all users in a public firmware update later.
