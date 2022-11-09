AirPods Pro 2 have a new firmware update

If you've got your new AirPods Pro 2, you're going to have a new firmware update to do for them.

Today, Apple released a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. Firmware version 5B58 replaces version 5A377. The previous version was launched as a day-one update when the new AirPods Pro got into the hands of customers when they launched back on Friday, September 23.

The update likely brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements, but Apple has not explained exactly what firmware update 5B58 is for.

Apple started to offer firmware betas for its AirPods models for the first time at this year's WWDC. The betas allow developers to test out the latest and greatest with AirPods software and ensure it's working correctly before it comes to all users in a public firmware update later. This update, however, is a public release.

AirPods Pro 2 launched back in September

Apple announced AirPods Pro 2 at the company's "Far Out" event back in September with a release shortly after on Friday, September 23. The new generation of AirPods Pro feature a new case with Find My functionality and a speaker. The new earbuds have more battery life, better sound quality, and twice as effective noise cancellation. They are powered by a new H2 chip that the company is debuting in AirPods Pro 2.

Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit. For more flexibility when traveling, AirPods Pro can now be charged with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. Additionally, the newly designed charging case is sweat- and water-resistant, includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach, and is easier to locate with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. Customers can even personalize the charging case with their individual Memoji.

There is at least one bug that I'm hoping the firmware update addresses. There is currently a phasing issue that will shift audio between the earbuds that Apple hasn't fixed just yet. Hopefully, firmware version 5B58 will fix that particular problem.

AirPods Pro 2 launched on Friday, September 23. The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's new rugged Apple Watch, also launched on that date.