If you own a pair of AirPods, any AirPods, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.

Today, Apple released its latest firmware update for a number of AirPods models. Firmware version 4E71 will apply to the 2nd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max and is an upgrade from version 4C165 that was released back in December of 2021. It has also released firmware version 4E71 for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from firmware version 4C170 that was released back in January of this year.

Apple does not tell anyone exactly what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any new user features to the AirPods lineup, they usually bring the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.