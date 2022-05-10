What you need to know
- Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
- Firmware version 4E71 should bring the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.
If you own a pair of AirPods, any AirPods, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.
Today, Apple released its latest firmware update for a number of AirPods models. Firmware version 4E71 will apply to the 2nd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max and is an upgrade from version 4C165 that was released back in December of 2021. It has also released firmware version 4E71 for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from firmware version 4C170 that was released back in January of this year.
Apple does not tell anyone exactly what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any new user features to the AirPods lineup, they usually bring the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.
If you are trying to manually update the firmware in your AirPods, you, unfortunately, don't have a standardized way to do so. Apple updates its AirPods firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and manually initiate the update. However, the update typically occurs when your AirPods and iPhone are charging together, so you can try to do that to potentially start the update.
If you want to learn more about updating your AirPods firmware or how to check to ensure you are on the latest version, check out our article on How to update the firmware on your AirPods.
