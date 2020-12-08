Reported by MacRumors, Apple's new AirPods Max wireless over-the-ear headphones do not come packed with the U1 ultra-wideband chip. The outlet confirmed the omission of the chip when reviewing the technical specifications for the new headphones.

It should be noted that the U1 and H1 chip are different processors, and Apple's new high-end headphones do contain the latter for computational audio processing as well as enable features like automatic device swapping, easy pairing, and Siri. The U1 chip, however, is Apple's processor that improves spatial awareness between devices and is rumored to be the bedrock of the company's rumored AirTags tracking product. AirPods Max are not, however, the only recent Apple product to ship without the technology.