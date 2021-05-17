Earlier today we saw Apple Music announce lossless audio at the same $9.99 price point of the existing tier. That was great news, and while we didn't expect AirPods Max to be able to play the high-res lossless tracks also offered, we did hope the standard lossless would work. Apple says that isn't the case.

According to a T3 report, Apple has confirmed that even the impressive $549 AirPods Max can't play back any of the lossless loveliness that was announced today. Let alone the in-ear AirPods Pro. And it's all down to codecs.

Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.

That's something that I'd seen fluttering across Twitter earlier today but I had hoped that there was some special Apple Bluetooth magic going on somewhere, especially since the required iOS 14.6 isn't yet here. With WWDC around the corner, I'd hoped we could see something announced there, too. Unless Apple is just keeping its cards very close to its chest, that just isn't going to happen.

Apple had already pointed out that the high-res lossless audio would require special USB hardware to work, but it doesn't mention any special requirements for the standard lossless quality.

You can listen to lossless audio using the latest Apple Music app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Turn on lossless audio in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. You can choose between Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless for cellular or Wi-Fi connections. Note that Hi-Res Lossless requires external equipment such as a USB digital to analog converter.

Maybe we'll all need that Lightning to 3.5mm cable after all. And another adapter at the other end, too! Here are the best headphone jack adapters you can buy.