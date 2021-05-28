A new report says Apple is not currently working on a follow-up to its AirPods Max headphones, but that it may release new colors for the current generation.

From Bloomberg:

The last AirPods-related hardware introduction from Apple was the over-ear AirPods Max headphones in December. That $549 pair earned criticism for bugs and its high price but praise for its materials and sound. Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.

Apple's AirPods Max have proven immensely popular, and the company has struggled to meet demand for the product as the report notes. You can now pick up AirPods Max a bit cheaper than launch price thanks to some of the best AirPods Max deals currently available, including refurbished offerings for just $479.95.

Apple's AirPods Max drew controversy recently after it emerged that Apple's new lossless audio format for Apple Music woudln't be available on AirPods Max because of Bluetooth limitations. However, serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser says Apple is working on software update that would let AirPods stream music over AirPlay instead of Bluetooth, making them the first wireless headphones to support lossless audio.

Gurman's report says Apple is also working on new AirPods for this year, new AirPods Pro for next year, and a new set of recently-leaked Beats Studio Buds expected to debut next month.