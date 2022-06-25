There's no doubt that Apple's current AirPods Pro are starting to get a bit long in the tooth. They were announced in 2019 and have since been surpassed by Apple's own AirPods 3 in terms of sound quality and multiple rivals in terms of features. That could all be about to change with rumors of a new pair of AirPods Pro on the horizon. According to reports these should debut by the end of the year and could bring a series of big upgrades to resolidify them as Apple's best true wireless earbuds for a few more years to come. Here's everything we know so far. AirPods Pro 2 launch and possible release date Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will release new AirPods Pro earbuds in 2022), which has been echoed by Mark Gurman who says they are coming this year. More recently and specifically, Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will enter mass production in the second half of 2022, launching before the end of the year. That could fall perfectly around the launch of iPhone 14, or at one of Apple's events later in the year. AirPods Pro came out in 2019 but didn't even appear at a keynote, instead being unveiled by a simple press release. Mark Gurman said in May that AirPods Pro should be expected in the fall. AirPods Pro 2 Design changes