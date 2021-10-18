What you need to know
- Apple has brought MagSafe support to the AirPods Pro.
- The company introduced a new MagSafe Charging Case with its new 3rd generation AirPods.
- It immediately brought the new case to its AirPods Pro earbuds as well.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new and redesigned 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water-resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.
One of the things that were new to the 3rd generation AirPods is support for MagSafe on its charging case. The AirPods Pro, up to this point, have only supported Qi wireless charging.
Thankfully, Apple has immediately brought support for MagSafe to the AirPods Pro, but you'll need to purchase a new case in order to enjoy it. The company updated the AirPods Pro on its website earlier today so that, if you purchase AirPods Pro now, you'll get the new MagSafe Charging Case.
AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it's time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you're away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.
Unfortunately, it does not appear that Apple is selling its new MagSafe Charging Case for the AirPods Pro separately just yet, so you can't purchase just the case to get the new feature.
In addition to announcing the new 3rd generation AirPods, Apple also unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.
