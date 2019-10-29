AirPods Pro go on sale tomorrow with an asking price of $249. That's considerably more than the normal AIrPods that start at $159, so it stands to reason that they probably cost more to make, too. So it probably shouldn't be a surprise that replacing an AirPods Pro earbud or Wireless Charging Case will cost more, too.

That means that if you need to replace any of those three items you'll need to stump up $89. The same goes for if you have them repaired, too. And as 9to5Mac points out that means that paying $89 x 3 if you lose everything will cost more than buying brand new AirPods Pro.

Ultimately this all points to AirPods Pro being the perfect candidate for "AppleCare+ for Headphones." For $29 you can cover everything. Although an additional $29 is payable if you need to make a claim.