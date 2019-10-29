What you need to know
- AirPods Pro go on sale tomorrow.
- Replacing or repairing an earbud will cost $89.
- The same goes for the charging case, too.
AirPods Pro go on sale tomorrow with an asking price of $249. That's considerably more than the normal AIrPods that start at $159, so it stands to reason that they probably cost more to make, too. So it probably shouldn't be a surprise that replacing an AirPods Pro earbud or Wireless Charging Case will cost more, too.
That means that if you need to replace any of those three items you'll need to stump up $89. The same goes for if you have them repaired, too. And as 9to5Mac points out that means that paying $89 x 3 if you lose everything will cost more than buying brand new AirPods Pro.
Ultimately this all points to AirPods Pro being the perfect candidate for "AppleCare+ for Headphones." For $29 you can cover everything. Although an additional $29 is payable if you need to make a claim.
Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary tech support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.
Still, that's a whole lot better than going the other route and just hoping nothing happens to your AirPods Pro.
