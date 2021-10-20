Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Pickup

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case now available for pickup at Apple Stores

You have to buy AirPods Pro all over again to get it, however.
Joe Wituschek

Air Pods Pro on stageSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has brought support for MagSafe to the AirPods Pro.
  • The company introduced a new MagSafe Charging Case with its new 3rd generation AirPods.
  • Some Apple Stores are already offering AirPods Pro with the new case.

When Apple announced the 3rd generation AirPods at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, it debuted a new MagSafe Charging Case. The company immediately brought the technology to its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and some Apple Stores are already stocking them.

Nikolaj Hansen-Turton, a customer in the United Kingdom, posted to Twitter that he was able to pick up the AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case at his local Apple Store.

Up until this point, AirPods Pro have only supported Qi wireless charging. While its great to see MagSafe come to the charging case, you'll need to purchase a whole new set of AirPods Pro in order to enjoy it. Apple is not yet selling the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro separately.

AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it's time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you're away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

In addition to announcing the new 3rd generation AirPods this week, Apple also unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Bottom line: Finally, a comfortable pair of AirPods with active noise-canceling. What more could you ask for?

Originally written November 2019.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.