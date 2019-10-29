What you need to know
- AirPods Pro orders are shipping.
- Orders should arrive tomorrow.
- Earbuds will likely be available in-store, too.
Apple only announced AirPods Pro yesterday but they're already starting to ship for those who were quick off the mark placing their orders. Yours truly received a shipping email overnight – I'm in the UK – with the order expected to arrive tomorrow.
Apple announced AirPods Pro via press release yesterday after weeks of rumors. The new earbuds have all the features we'd been expecting including active noise cancellation and an in-ear design. They will also feature a new interface method, too. Wearers can squeeze the bottom of the AirPods Pro buds to change noise cancellation modes, for example.
All of this should make for a big upgrade over the standard AirPods offering. And it ought to – AirPods Pro sell for $249, a markup on the $159 AirPods start at.
I'm looking forward to my new earbuds arriving tomorrow, although the whole thing is still tinged with sadness that we didn't get the rumored Midnight Green color option. How cool would that have been?!
Do you have AirPods Pro on order? Sound out in the comments!
