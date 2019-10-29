Apple only announced AirPods Pro yesterday but they're already starting to ship for those who were quick off the mark placing their orders. Yours truly received a shipping email overnight – I'm in the UK – with the order expected to arrive tomorrow.

Apple announced AirPods Pro via press release yesterday after weeks of rumors. The new earbuds have all the features we'd been expecting including active noise cancellation and an in-ear design. They will also feature a new interface method, too. Wearers can squeeze the bottom of the AirPods Pro buds to change noise cancellation modes, for example.