Noise Cancellation
AirPods Pro
Classic AirPods
AirPods with Charging Case
The new AirPods Pro add noise cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, and a more customizable fit. However, the price tag is a bit higher than the older AirPods, and it does sacrifice a bit of battery life.
Pros
- Active Noise cancellation
- IPX4
- Adaptive EQ
- Customizable fit
Cons
- More expensive
- Slightly worse battery
Apple's classic AirPods are less expensive and have a slightly better battery life than the Pro version, but you are missing out on active noise cancellation.
Pros
- Voice-activated and double-tap to Siri
- Less expensive
- Up to 5 hours of listening time on a charge
Cons
- Wireless charging case is extra
- No noise cancellation
The differences between the AirPods Pro and their non-pro counterparts aren't about functionality — both products work well! It mostly comes down to sound quality and listening experience.
AirPods Pro vs AirPods: The specs
Most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods and the new AirPods Pro remain the same. Both feature Hey, Siri activation, and the newest H1 chip enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods —and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.
The biggest differences are the new hardware design and features that add noise cancellation and transparency mode.
|AirPods Pro
|AirPods 2
|Battery life (music)
|4.5 hours
|5 hours
|Chipset
|H1
|H1
|Bluetooth version
|5.0
|5.0
|Noise Cancellation
|Yes
|No
|Transparency mode
|Yes
|No
|Siri connection
|Voice-activated or double-tap
|Voice-activated or double-tap
|Charging case
|Wireless charging case
|Optional wireless charging case
|iOS system requirements
|iOS 13.2 or later
|iOS 12.2 or later
|watchOS system requirements
|watchOS 6.1 or later
|watchOS 5.2 or later
|macOS system requirements
|macOS Catalina 10.15.1
|macOS 10.14.4 or later
|Apple TV support
|Yes
|Yes
Noise cancellation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what you're listening to. Top off the fact that the new AirPods Pro features a new design with silicone ear tips (which come in three different sizes to ensure you get a better fit and thus a better seal), the AirPods Pro are likely going to sound significantly better than the non-pro version.
Should you upgrade from AirPods to AirPods Pro?
If you have the first-generation AirPods still and have been thinking about an upgrade, the AirPods Pro is definitely worth it. The newer chip, better sound, and new features make them a huge upgrade. However, if you're trying to decide between the two for a new purchase, that's a more complicated answer.
It comes down to how you like to use your AirPods. If sound quality alone is a deciding factor for you, then upgrading to the AirPods Pro will feel like money well spent. Listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks with active noise cancellation, and the more secure customized fit will undoubtedly yield better results over your current AirPods.
Of course, AirPods have a lot of uses and listening to music isn't the only one. If you find yourself using your AirPods primarily as a convenient way to interact with your phone, take phone calls, and be always tethered to your phone, the AirPods will still do that all for you and at a much lower price.
Much better sound
AirPods Pro
A worthy upgrade for anyone who wants a perfect Apple accessory that has a much better listening experience — especially when you're on the go.
Classic but still great
AirPods
The classic AirPods you know and love. While it lacks the advanced sound quality and features of the pro version, you can't go wrong with a little extra battery power and cheaper price tag.
