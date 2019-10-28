Noise Cancellation AirPods Pro Classic AirPods AirPods with Charging Case The new AirPods Pro add noise cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, and a more customizable fit. However, the price tag is a bit higher than the older AirPods, and it does sacrifice a bit of battery life. $249 at Apple Pros Active Noise cancellation

IPX4

Adaptive EQ

Customizable fit Cons More expensive

Slightly worse battery Apple's classic AirPods are less expensive and have a slightly better battery life than the Pro version, but you are missing out on active noise cancellation. From $159 at Apple Pros Voice-activated and double-tap to Siri

Less expensive

Up to 5 hours of listening time on a charge Cons Wireless charging case is extra

No noise cancellation

The differences between the AirPods Pro and their non-pro counterparts aren't about functionality — both products work well! It mostly comes down to sound quality and listening experience.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods: The specs

Most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods and the new AirPods Pro remain the same. Both feature Hey, Siri activation, and the newest H1 chip enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods —and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.

The biggest differences are the new hardware design and features that add noise cancellation and transparency mode.

AirPods Pro AirPods 2 Battery life (music) 4.5 hours 5 hours Chipset H1 H1 Bluetooth version 5.0 5.0 Noise Cancellation Yes No Transparency mode Yes No Siri connection Voice-activated or double-tap Voice-activated or double-tap Charging case Wireless charging case Optional wireless charging case iOS system requirements iOS 13.2 or later iOS 12.2 or later watchOS system requirements watchOS 6.1 or later watchOS 5.2 or later macOS system requirements macOS Catalina 10.15.1 macOS 10.14.4 or later Apple TV support Yes Yes

Noise cancellation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what you're listening to. Top off the fact that the new AirPods Pro features a new design with silicone ear tips (which come in three different sizes to ensure you get a better fit and thus a better seal), the AirPods Pro are likely going to sound significantly better than the non-pro version.

Should you upgrade from AirPods to AirPods Pro?

If you have the first-generation AirPods still and have been thinking about an upgrade, the AirPods Pro is definitely worth it. The newer chip, better sound, and new features make them a huge upgrade. However, if you're trying to decide between the two for a new purchase, that's a more complicated answer.

It comes down to how you like to use your AirPods. If sound quality alone is a deciding factor for you, then upgrading to the AirPods Pro will feel like money well spent. Listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks with active noise cancellation, and the more secure customized fit will undoubtedly yield better results over your current AirPods.

Of course, AirPods have a lot of uses and listening to music isn't the only one. If you find yourself using your AirPods primarily as a convenient way to interact with your phone, take phone calls, and be always tethered to your phone, the AirPods will still do that all for you and at a much lower price.

Much better sound AirPods Pro A worthy upgrade for anyone who wants a perfect Apple accessory that has a much better listening experience — especially when you're on the go. $249 at Apple

Classic but still great AirPods The classic AirPods you know and love. While it lacks the advanced sound quality and features of the pro version, you can't go wrong with a little extra battery power and cheaper price tag. From $159 at Apple

