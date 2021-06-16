Pro AirPods Apple AirPods Pro Beats buds Beats Studio Buds The AirPods Pro are a compact pair of in-ear headphones that feature active noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and easy device switching. You can also listen to spatial audio when watching movies and TV shows. Plus, the AirPods case can be wirelessly charged or via lightning cable. $249 at Apple Pros Active noise cancellation

Beats Studio Buds were recently released, and Apple fans are drawing a direct comparison to the AirPods Pro. They are both true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and great sound. However, there are some major differences between them, so let's get to it and see which set of earbuds are the ones you should buy.

AirPods Pro vs. Beats Studio Buds: Let's compare

Though the AirPods Pro and Beats Studio Buds are similar in many ways, there are some major differences to be aware of.

AirPods Pro Beats Studio Buds Price $249 $149 Weight 0.19 ounces per earbud 0.18 ounces per earbud ANC mode Yes Yes Transparency mode Yes Yes IPX4 sweat and water resistance Yes Yes USB-C charging No Yes Wireless charging Yes No Color choices White White, black, red H1 chip Yes No In-ear detection Yes No Spatial audio for video Yes No Battery life Up to 8 hours Up to 5 hours

The choice between the AirPods Pro and Beats Studio Buds comes down to how much money you are willing to spend and how many features you are willing to sacrifice if you want to spend less. Let's take a detailed look at the similarities and differences so that you can make a better-informed buying decision.

AirPods Pro vs. Beats Studio Buds: Listening features

AirPods Pro users get all of the features of the H1 chip, including low audio latency and iCloud pairing across all of your Apple devices. Although the Beats Studio Buds do feature easy device pairing, users will miss the ease of moving their headphones across Apple devices.

With the AirPods Pro, you could be listening to a song on your iPad, and when a call comes in on your iPhone, the AirPods Pro will automatically switch over. This won't happen with Beats Studio Buds. Users will have to manually change devices the old-fashioned way, using the Bluetooth menu.

AirPods Pro users are used to having their music pause after removing them, thanks to in-ear detection. Unfortunately, you'll have no such luck with the Beats Studio Buds; you will have to actually pause the music for it to stop. Apple Music will work with any headphones when it comes to spatial audio, so you are covered with either pair. However, if you want to use spatial audio while watching your favorite TV shows or movies, stick with the AirPods Pro. Sadly, the Beats Studio Buds lack the necessary gyroscope and accelerometer that makes spatial audio come alive.

AirPods Pro vs. Beats Studio Buds: Battery and style

With the AirPods Pro, you have your choice to charge the case via lightning cable or wirelessly with any Qi wireless charger. The Beats Studio Buds charge via USB-C cable, making them more marketable to Android users. However, they do not feature wireless charging, so you will have to sacrifice it to make up for the price difference.

The AirPods Pro will give you 4.5 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation, or transparency mode turned on. If they are off, you can get 5 hours. On the other hand, the Beats Studio Buds will get 5 hours with active noise cancellation or transparency mode and 8 hours without. With the extra juice from a fully charged charging case, both headphones can get up to 24 hours of use.

Finally, if you like white earbuds, you will be a happy customer if you buy the AirPods Pro. It's the only color available, so like it or not, your AirPods Pro will be white. If you're a fan of variety, Beats Studio Buds come in a choice of black, red, and white. So, there are more options to match your style.

AirPods Pro vs. Beats Studio Buds: Which should you buy?

The real question here is, are you willing to give up features to save money? The Beats Studio Buds have a great feature set for around the same price as a regular pair of AirPods. For $149, you get truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. You also get your choice of colors and an all-new in-ear design without the stems of the AirPods Pro.

For an extra $100, the AirPods Pro get you wireless charging, the H1 chip for easy iCloud device switching, in-ear detection, and spatial audio while watching TV shows and movies. Plus, they can be found on sale frequently, making the price gap even smaller.

So, the decision comes down to budget and features. If the Beats Studio Buds suits your needs, then you can't go wrong. If you want the additional features of the AirPods Pro, then the benefits will outweigh the additional cost.

