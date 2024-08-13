After more than a decade with AirPods, I'm switching to Beats — here's why

I’ve been using AirPods for over a decade now. Ever since Apple released the original AirPods back in 2012, I’ve been using the company’s headphones over any third-party option since. Despite some headphones having better sound or features, there was no denying that — especially over the years — the close integration between hardware and software made the choice a no-brainer.

That has remained the case even after Apple purchased Beats back in 2014. The headphone company started by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine has always been iconic but — even after Apple picked them up and started to integrate their products more closely with its own.

Despite the better integration with pairing the headphones to my iPhone and more, the Beats headphones were still, well, Beats. The bass was still tuned way up by default and the Beats Studio over-the-ear model was still not comfortable for me at all.

Well, it’s been more than a decade since Apple launched AirPods and exactly a decade since Apple bought Beats and a lot has changed. In fact, so much has changed that, after using AirPods for all this time, I’ve done the unthinkable and switched completely over to Beats.

I’ve owned a lot of AirPods

Before I get into why I switched over to Beats and what exact products I chose, I want to reiterate how much I was into AirPods. I’ve owned a lot of them. I bought the first-generation AirPods when they launched in 2012 and used them right up until the time that Apple released the 2nd-generation in March 2019.

Then, I immediately made the jump to AirPods Pro when they came out in October 2019 and kept those for years. They were only replaced by the AirPods Pro 2 when they came out in September 2022.

(Image credit: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore)

I also picked up the AirPods Max when Apple dropped those back in December 2020. In fact, the only AirPods model that I’ve never owned is the third-generation AirPods that Apple released in October 2021. The only reason I didn’t buy that one was because I had already upgraded to AirPods Pro at that point.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over all of those years, I certainly tried out different headphones and earbuds from other companies like Bose, Sony, and more, but I never stuck with any of them. They always got returned.

However, after this decade-plus run of AirPods, I’ve found that Beats makes two products that have completely replaced my AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

What’s my beef with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max?

So, why am I ditching my AirPods Pro and AirPods Max? It certainly doesn’t have to do with the sound quality. The sound quality on both the earbuds and the headphones are incredible and go toe to toe with almost any other premium earbud or headphone out there.

It also doesn’t have to do with the features. Between the noise cancellation which is industry-leading for sure to the Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and more, you get a ton of great features in each product that makes listening to music, podcasts, and movies a fantastic experience.

(Image credit: Joseph Keller / iMore)

The issue I’ve run into with both the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max is the fit. With the AirPods Pro, I’ve never found them uncomfortable. I’ve worth them through flights and through tons of workdays and they’ve remained super comfortable. My issue with AirPods Pro has always been that they’ve fallen out when I work out. Pushups? Sit-ups? Going on a run? Get ready for these babies to pop up every time, no matter what ear tips I was using.

While my AirPods Max never fell off my head, they actually were uncomfortable — at least for me. I tried adjusting them every way I could, but there was nothing I could do to get over the fact that these headphones were heavy. Apple tried to do what it could with the innovative headband, but having headphones made out of stainless steel was not a great idea.

So if AirPods are going out, what’s taking their place?

Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Pro are my new duo

Beats Studio Pro commonly go on a sale that takes the headphones half off in price so, when it happened recently over this year’s Prime Day, I grabbed a pair and gave them a go. It didn’t take long to realize that these were a better fit for me than the AirPods Max.

They had all of the same features, almost as good sound quality, and even some things that the AirPods Max didn’t have like an audio jack and USB-C charging. They are also much more comfortable than the AirPods Max for me. I recently wore them for a 6-hour flight without issue — something I was never able to do with the AirPods Max.

After I realized the Beats Studio Pros were a better fit for me than the AirPods Max (and actually went ahead and sold my Max’s), I started wondering if I might find a better fit in the earbud department as well. That’s where the Beats Fit Pro came in.

(Image credit: Adam Oram / iMore)

Once again, the Beats earbuds have a lot of the same features as my AirPods Pro 2: they have USB-C charging, Spatial Audio, great battery life, Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and switching between devices, noise cancellation, and transparency mode.

The real killer feature of the Beats Fit Pro, however, is that they actually stay in my ears when I’m working out. I’ve been using them for runs and gym sessions and I have yet to have them feel loose at all much less actually come popping out of my ears. As someone who was constantly adjusting my AirPods Pro to ensure they stayed in, this is a revelation.

I could always return to Apple’s AirPods

While I’m completely in on Beats for now, Apple could always release something to get me back to the AirPods lineup. If they made the AirPods Max using aluminum instead of stainless steel and added USB-C charging, that could be enough to get me to ditch the Beats Studio Pro.

And, if they could figure out how to make AirPods Pro 3 that don’t fall out of my ears every time I try to do a pushup, I would let go of my Beats Fit Pro.

However, until that day comes, I’ll be looking to Beats as my go-to when it comes to headphones.