AirPods finally get this critical feature for the Nothing Phone 1

Today is a pretty good day if you have a Nothing Phone (1) and have been using your AirPods with it.

As reported by XDA Developers, Nothing, the new technology company started by the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, has released its latest update for its flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). Firmware update 1.1.7 addresses several bug fixes and performance improvements and adds a critical feature for AirPods users.

Until today, you could not track the battery percentage of your AirPods when they were connected to your Nothing Phone (1). So you'd be listening to your favorite hits and podcasts and, suddenly, get the low-battery ringtone in your ear. That indicates that you have less than 10% battery in your earbuds.

You had no other way to track the battery percentage in your AirPods and had to rely entirely on that low-battery ringtone to know that they were in desperate need of a charge. Thankfully, Nothing is addressing that with today's update.

You can track your battery percentage on your phone now

With the 1.1.7 firmware update, users can finally see the battery percentage of their connected AirPods on the Nothing Phone (1) itself. So, rather than relying solely on that low-battery tone in your ear, you can take action to charge your AirPods before they get too low. This should work on all AirPods models, including the new AirPods Pro 2.

In addition to the AirPods battery feature, the latest firmware update also addresses several bugs and performance improvements, including the reduction of screen stuttering and improving audio quality when recording videos:

Updated to October/November Security Patch.

Improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters.

Adjusted the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature.

Improved audio quality when recording videos.

More accurate battery status.

Resolved an issue causing Whatsapp notifications to be unresponsive in lockscreen.

General bug fixes.

Firmware update 1.1.7 is available now for Nothing OS and the Nothing Phone (1). If you've been wondering which earbuds to pick up for your phone, check out our list of the Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022.