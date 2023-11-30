AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday price returns for some post-sale savings

Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year had some incredible deals, and unfortunately, pretty much all of them have finished. There are a couple that have stuck around, however — and one of them is the best price we’ve ever seen on the AirPods Pro 2.

With a $60 discount, this is a spectacular price on Apple’s noise-canceling in-ears, making for a bargain if you’ve been umming and erring about them since the sale. This price might not stick around for long either, so it’s worth jumping on them.

The best deal still live

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $189 at Amazon This deal is still the lowest price on the AirPods Pro 2 we’ve ever seen, after sticking around from the Black Friday sale. Given that these are still the newest model in the AirPods line, this price is likely to be the best we’ll see for some time, so if you’re thinking about picking up a pair, then now’s the time to drop the hammer. Price check: $249 at Best Buy | $219 at B&H Photo

The AirPods Pro 2 are the jewel of the AirPods line. They’re priced well enough to not be completely out of reach like the AirPods Max, they sound good, and the noise canceling is some of the best in the business. Now, with a USB-C port on the bottom, they continue to be the headphones of choice for the majority of the iMore team.

There’s a reason they have five stars in our review, and when you pick up a pair you’ll find out why. I, for example, find myself reaching for the AirPods Pro 2 more than I ever thought I would — and for sitting on the bus, there’s really not much better. That USB-C port that Apple added just seals the deal.