Apple announces AirPods Max 2

AirPods Max finally get an upgrade.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has finally introduced a new model of AirPods Max, after years since the first generation.

While it's not a huge shakeup, it's still welcome. The AirPods Max second generation have two big new features - USB-C charging, and improved personalized Spatial Audio.

They also come in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight color options.

What's new with AirPods Max?

USB-C means that you can finally leave your Lightning cable at home, but personalized Spatial Audio is the real upgrade.

It's been around for a while, but Apple says it's better this time around - we'll be the judge of that when we get our hands on them.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long. The AirPods Max second generation will be available for pre-order today, and they'll ship on September 20. The AirPods Max price remains $549.

