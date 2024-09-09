Apple announces AirPods Max 2

Apple has finally introduced a new model of AirPods Max, after years since the first generation.

While it's not a huge shakeup, it's still welcome. The AirPods Max second generation have two big new features - USB-C charging, and improved personalized Spatial Audio.

They also come in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight color options.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's new with AirPods Max?

USB-C means that you can finally leave your Lightning cable at home, but personalized Spatial Audio is the real upgrade.

It's been around for a while, but Apple says it's better this time around - we'll be the judge of that when we get our hands on them.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long. The AirPods Max second generation will be available for pre-order today, and they'll ship on September 20. The AirPods Max price remains $549.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.