Apple announces AirPods Max 2
AirPods Max finally get an upgrade.
Apple has finally introduced a new model of AirPods Max, after years since the first generation.
While it's not a huge shakeup, it's still welcome. The AirPods Max second generation have two big new features - USB-C charging, and improved personalized Spatial Audio.
They also come in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight color options.
What's new with AirPods Max?
USB-C means that you can finally leave your Lightning cable at home, but personalized Spatial Audio is the real upgrade.
It's been around for a while, but Apple says it's better this time around - we'll be the judge of that when we get our hands on them.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait long. The AirPods Max second generation will be available for pre-order today, and they'll ship on September 20. The AirPods Max price remains $549.
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.