AirPods Pro 2 have a firmware update before they even launch

If you're getting your new AirPods Pro 2 tomorrow, you're going to have a day one update to do for them.

Today, Apple released a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 before the earbuds have even launched to the public. Firmware version 5A377 replaces version 5A374 which the earbuds have already shipped with.

The update likely brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements, but Apple has not explained exactly what firmware update 5A377 is for.

Apple started to offer firmware betas for its AirPods models for the first time at this year's WWDC. The betas allow developers to test out the latest and greatest with AirPods software and ensure it's working correctly before it comes to all users in a public firmware update later. This update, however, is a public release.

AirPods Pro 2 launch on Friday

AirPods Pro 2 ear tips (Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced AirPods Pro 2 at the company's "Far Out" event earlier this month. The next generation of AirPods Pro feature a new case with Find My functionality and a speaker. The new earbuds have more battery life, better sound quality, and twice as effective noise cancellation. They are powered by a new H2 chip that the company is debuting in AirPods Pro 2.

Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit. For more flexibility when traveling, AirPods Pro can now be charged with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. Additionally, the newly designed charging case is sweat- and water-resistant,5 includes a lanyard loop6 so it’s always within reach, and is easier to locate with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. Customers can even personalize the charging case with their individual Memoji.

AirPods Pro 2 will launch on Friday, September 23. The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's new rugged Apple Watch, is also launching tomorrow.