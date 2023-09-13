AirPods Pro 2 USB-C preorders: How to get them on release
The newest AirPods are here, with a new plug!
There was a little surprise at this year's Apple event, beyond the iPhone 15 family and the Apple Watch Series 9 — a new pair of AirPods Pro. Not that there’s a huge amount that’s new with the buds themselves — but there is a new USB-C port at the bottom of the charging case to bring them more in line with the rest of the Apple stable. So long Lightning, this has been the year of USB-C.
Apple has given us a date for the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and we’re going to be seeing them on our shelves on September 22.
There’s really not much that’s new with the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C — Although there is some interesting stuff with some extra features with the upcoming Vision Pro.
Should you upgrade if you’ve got lightning AirPods Pro 2?
Absolutely not. For all intents and purposes, this is the same pair of buds that we got last year, only with a new port on the bottom and some extra features with Vision Pro. If you’re looking at buying a pair from the AirPods Pro 1, then it looks like this is the only pair you’re going to be able to buy new from Apple — although some shopping around for the Lightning version might get you a good deal as they’re fazed out. As long you don’t mind what port is on the bottom.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C: What you need to know
Release Date: September 22
Price: $249
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Where to preorder
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C | $249 at Amazon
Amazon is an excellent option for preordering the new AirPods Pro 2, with its Prime delivery options. They’re the same price as Apple has them as well, so you’re not going to pay any more than you would normally.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C | $249 at Best Buy
Best Buy is another solid option if you’re looking to grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 USB-C as close to release day as possible. You can also pick your order up from the store if you know you’re not going to be around for delivery on release day.
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at Apple
Want to make absolutely sure that you’re going to get your new AirPods as close to release day as possible? Get them from Apple directly, where you’ll also find that you can engraved, which is a fun bonus.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C preorder Q&A
Should you preorder?
If you want your AirPods as close to release as possible, then you should preorder. There are no extra costs involved, and it will make sure that you won’t be affected by any potential stock or shipping issues.
Can I trade in my old AirPods for these ones?
You can’t directly trade in your old AirPods for these, but you could always sell them and make sure that they’re not going in the bin — you get a bit more money, and the environment will thank you for not littering.
Should I upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C?
So we’ve already touched on this, but it’s worth looking at the situation in more detail. First off; apart from the USB-C port on the bottom, this is the same pair of AirPods that you might have bought last year, a bar a light upgrade to the chip that brings some extra features for Vision Pro. If you’ve got a pair of those, unless they’re on their last legs and about to explode in your pocket, then you should save your money. These are no different, apart from the port, from what you’ve already got.
If you’ve got the older AirPods Pro model, the story is a little different. At this point, your older AirPods are starting to age, so you may be looking to replace them. If you need the newest, then the USB-C pair is the way to go. You’ll be future-proofed with the port on the bottom, and the new AirPods will be a big improvement on your old ones. You can, however, look around and find a good price on a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with lightning on the bottom — as they’re fazed out, their prices are dropping slightly. Of course, you won't have the newest pair, but you will have saved some money on a new replacement for your old pair.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.