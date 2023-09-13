AirPods Pro 2 USB-C preorders: How to get them on release

So we’ve already touched on this, but it’s worth looking at the situation in more detail. First off; apart from the USB-C port on the bottom, this is the same pair of AirPods that you might have bought last year, a bar a light upgrade to the chip that brings some extra features for Vision Pro. If you’ve got a pair of those, unless they’re on their last legs and about to explode in your pocket, then you should save your money. These are no different, apart from the port, from what you’ve already got.

If you’ve got the older AirPods Pro model, the story is a little different. At this point, your older AirPods are starting to age, so you may be looking to replace them. If you need the newest, then the USB-C pair is the way to go. You’ll be future-proofed with the port on the bottom, and the new AirPods will be a big improvement on your old ones. You can, however, look around and find a good price on a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with lightning on the bottom — as they’re fazed out, their prices are dropping slightly. Of course, you won't have the newest pair, but you will have saved some money on a new replacement for your old pair.