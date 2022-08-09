Apple's AirPods will all get USB-C cases next year, says report

A new report on Apple's AirPods claims that all models will get USB-C in 2023, but that as expected AirPods Pro 2 will retain a Lightning port.

In a tweet Tuesday prolific Apple insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated, "I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023."

However, Kuo says that AirPods Pro 2, which are coming later this year, will retain the Lightning port.

USB-C

Kuo has previously reported that AirPods Pro 2 are coming later this year, but that they won't be the first AirPods to get USB-C. Instead, as Kuo notes today, these will probably feature a Lightning port.

However, to come into line with EU law and to streamline Apple's product range, USB-C is set to come to AirPods and indeed the iPhone next year. Kuo's tweet is interesting, however, because he says that Apple "Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023."

This could indicate, according to Kuo, that Apple may roll out USB-C cases available for existing AirPods, as well as adding USB-C to future models. With Apple's iPhone reportedly set to get USB-C next year, and the 10th generation iPad also apparently getting the change it makes total sense that Apple will add USB-C to AirPods and other accessories like its Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and more.

AirPods Pro 2 could reportedly feature lossless audio thanks to a significant upgrade planned for the main chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that they will also feature motion sensors for a focus on fitness tracking. Apple's original AirPods Pro are in dire need of an overhaul, having been surpassed by many models in the market including Apple's own AirPods 3 as the best wireless earbuds Apple makes.