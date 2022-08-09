Apple's AirPods will all get USB-C cases next year, says report
Ming-Chi Kuo says the end of Lightning AirPods is at hand.
A new report on Apple's AirPods claims that all models will get USB-C in 2023, but that as expected AirPods Pro 2 will retain a Lightning port.
In a tweet Tuesday prolific Apple insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated, "I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023."
However, Kuo says that AirPods Pro 2, which are coming later this year, will retain the Lightning port.
Kuo has previously reported that AirPods Pro 2 are coming later this year, but that they won't be the first AirPods to get USB-C. Instead, as Kuo notes today, these will probably feature a Lightning port.
However, to come into line with EU law and to streamline Apple's product range, USB-C is set to come to AirPods and indeed the iPhone next year. Kuo's tweet is interesting, however, because he says that Apple "Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023."
This could indicate, according to Kuo, that Apple may roll out USB-C cases available for existing AirPods, as well as adding USB-C to future models. With Apple's iPhone reportedly set to get USB-C next year, and the 10th generation iPad also apparently getting the change it makes total sense that Apple will add USB-C to AirPods and other accessories like its Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and more.
AirPods Pro 2 could reportedly feature lossless audio thanks to a significant upgrade planned for the main chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that they will also feature motion sensors for a focus on fitness tracking. Apple's original AirPods Pro are in dire need of an overhaul, having been surpassed by many models in the market including Apple's own AirPods 3 as the best wireless earbuds Apple makes.
