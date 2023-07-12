Be quick to get these renewed AirPods Max at a great discount before Prime Day ends
You can get a great deal for renewed Apple products.
With the end of Prime Day coming for another year, there are still some great deals to be had, and one that we've just spotted comes from Amazon's partner brand, Woot.
Offering the same discounts as Prime subscribers to its own site, you can get a renewed AirPods Max in Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue for just $369.99, saving you almost $200 off the retail price.
For the quality that AirPods Max provides, with its comfy design, great audio quality, and more, this is simply a bargain you should look into if you've been waiting for AirPods Max 2.
If you can look past its pointless excuse for a 'case', these headphones are a fantastic way to listen to music, podcasts, and more, especially due to its still-great noise canceling feature.
Sound up your life
AirPods Max (Renewed) |
$579.99 $369.99 at Woot! (Amazon)
While we've seen plenty of updates to other AirPods, that doesn't mean the Max is one to ignore. Fantastic sound, great comfort, and at almost $200 off - what's the issue?
Price Check: Apple $549 | B&H Photo $499 | Best Buy $479
Renewed doesn't mean bad
It's important to keep in mind that a product labeled as renewed, refurbished, or used is not a bad thing. It can simply mean that they've given a previous user a great experience, but they wanted to move to something else out of personal choice.
And that's ok. Because it means that someone like you can take advantage of a great deal like this, and it's nothing to scoff at.
As Prime Day deals are quickly disappearing as fast as they appeared at the start of the event, this price may not last long on Woot, so if you've been wanting to treat yourself to something in the audio space, you'd make a great choice in going for these.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers