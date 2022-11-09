Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro got a firmware update today
Two of the Beats lineup got a firmware update today.
Everything is getting a firmware update today.
Earlier today, Apple rolled out a firmware update for its AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. While the update didn't specify what it was for, it will hopefully fix the audio phasing issue that many issues have been experiencing since they picked up the earbuds as far back as September. I've personally been experiencing that issue so I have my fingers crossed that Apple has fixed the problem.
AirPods aren't the only earbuds getting an update today. In addition to rolling out the firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple has also rolled out firmware updates for the Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro earbuds. Just like the AirPods Pro 2, Apple has not said exactly what the updates for both earbuds are for.
Powerbeats Pro, once updated, will be running firmware version 5B55. The Beats Studio Buds, on the other hand, will now be running firmware version 10M2155. You can't update firmware versions manually, but you can leave them near your iPhone and the update will likely happen without you realizing it.
Powerbeats Pro also got a redesign today
In addition to the firmware update, Beats also announced a new collaboration and the creation of a new design for the Powerbeats Pro. The new collaboration, which is with fashion designer Melody Ehsani, will create two new designs for the Powerbeats Pro earbuds.
Beats says those who buy the new earbuds can "reclaim your personal space and teleport to another dimension in the new Powerbeats Pro by Melody Ehsani. The collaboration features colorful contrasting earbud designs and secret handwritten messages by the streetwear maven herself."
The new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds will go on sale on November 11, but Beats has not said what the price will be yet. They'll likely cost the same as a regular pair of Powerbeats Pro, which currently costs $199 at full retail price.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.