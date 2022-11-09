Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro got a firmware update today

Everything is getting a firmware update today.

Earlier today, Apple rolled out a firmware update for its AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. While the update didn't specify what it was for, it will hopefully fix the audio phasing issue that many issues have been experiencing since they picked up the earbuds as far back as September. I've personally been experiencing that issue so I have my fingers crossed that Apple has fixed the problem.

AirPods aren't the only earbuds getting an update today. In addition to rolling out the firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple has also rolled out firmware updates for the Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro earbuds. Just like the AirPods Pro 2, Apple has not said exactly what the updates for both earbuds are for.

Powerbeats Pro, once updated, will be running firmware version 5B55. The Beats Studio Buds, on the other hand, will now be running firmware version 10M2155. You can't update firmware versions manually, but you can leave them near your iPhone and the update will likely happen without you realizing it.

Powerbeats Pro also got a redesign today

In addition to the firmware update, Beats also announced a new collaboration and the creation of a new design for the Powerbeats Pro. The new collaboration, which is with fashion designer Melody Ehsani, will create two new designs for the Powerbeats Pro earbuds.

Beats says those who buy the new earbuds can "reclaim your personal space and teleport to another dimension in the new Powerbeats Pro by Melody Ehsani. The collaboration features colorful contrasting earbud designs and secret handwritten messages by the streetwear maven herself."

The new limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds will go on sale on November 11, but Beats has not said what the price will be yet. They'll likely cost the same as a regular pair of Powerbeats Pro, which currently costs $199 at full retail price.