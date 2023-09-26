Best AirPods Pro 2 USB-C deals
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are no longer just a side note during Apple’s Wanderlust event — they are a real thing that you can buy. With a UK price drop and some wicked deals already available on the little AirPods, we’re going to show you some of the best AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C out there.
The USB-C port on the bottom of the buds is the most notable change in the AirPods Pro 2 here, and it continues Apple’s commitment to the standard. On the surface, there seems to be nothing new with the AirPods Pro 2 — but there is a new audio architecture inside ready for Vision Pro, and they’re more weather and water-resistant with an iP54 rating.
They’re priced at $249, although there are already some solid deals on the AirPods Pro 2 — here are the best.
Should you upgrade if you’ve got lightning AirPods Pro 2?
In a word; no. In a few more words — this is pretty much the same pair of buds as the last version, albeit with a couple of improvements. That iP rating is going to make them a little more durable, and the USB-C port is always welcome. There is new internal audio architecture on the inside, but that’s only going to be useful if you get Vision Pro. Buying new? These might be your only option from Apple, but you might be able to find the first version at a lower price elsewhere. As long as you don’t mind the port on the bottom.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C | $249 at Amazon
Buying a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Amazon comes with a few benefits. If you’ve got a Prime Membership, for one, then you’ll get them delivered next day. You can also get a version with Apple Care so that they’re protected in case of damage.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C |
$249 $199 at Best Buy
This is the best price so far on the new AirPods Pro 2, and it’s one that was also the best price on the previous model. This is well worth grabbing while it sticks around — because it might not be here forever.
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at Apple
Go to Apple and you might not get a deal, but you do find some cool customization options for the buds. You can get engravings on the case, so that you can put someone's name on, or even their animoji. Just remember that engraving them tanks their resale value, if that matters to you.
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Q&A
Can I trade in my old AirPods for these ones?
You can’t directly trade in your old AirPods for these, but you could always sell them and make sure that they’re not going in the bin — you get a bit more money, and the environment will thank you for not littering.
Should I upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C?
So we’ve already touched on this, but it’s worth looking at the situation in more detail. First off; apart from the USB-C port on the bottom, this is the same pair of AirPods that you might have bought last year, bar a light upgrade to the chip that brings some extra features for Vision Pro. If you’ve got a pair of the old ones, unless they’re on their last legs and about to explode in your pocket, then you should save your money. These are no different, apart from the port, from what you’ve already got.
If you’ve got the older AirPods Pro model, the story is a little different. At this point, your older AirPods are starting to age, so you may be looking to replace them.
If you need the newest, then the USB-C pair is the way to go. You’ll be future-proofed with the port on the bottom, and the new AirPods will be a big improvement on your old ones. You can, however, look around and find a good price on a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning on the bottom — as they’re phased out, their prices are dropping slightly. Of course, you won't have the newest pair, but you will have saved some money on a new replacement for your old pair.
