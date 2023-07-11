Better than AirPods — Beats Studio Buds with noise-canceling are $89 for Prime Day

If you're eyeing up one of Apple's best Prime Day AirPods deal through Amazon's bumper sales event, can I recommend instead this incredible pair of Beats Studio Buds, now just $89 instead of $149?

Beats, owned by Apple, offer a colorful, sporty, stylish alternative to Apple's plain AirPods, none more so than the Beats Studio Buds.

For $89 right now you can get AirPods 2, which is fine, but you can also get these noise-canceling, colorful, water-resistant buds for the same price. They come in vibrant colors and have better listening time on a single charge, as well as Apple's H1 chip for spatial Audio and fast-switching.

The AirPods alternative

Apple recently rolled out the Beats Studio Buds +, but these regular Buds still represent a fantastic set of headphones for the price. They offer 8-hours of listening time (less with noise-canceling), a transparency mode, one-touch pairing, Find My so you don't lose them IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and a USB-C charging case.

These bring all of the benefits of AirPods, great connectivity, and fast-switching between devices, as well as improving on AirPods 2 with Spatial Audio, on-device controls, and more.

What's more, they also work well with Android thanks to a proprietary app, which means these are also a great option even for people not heavily vested in the iPhone/Apple ecosystem.

In our expert opinion, unless you're heart-set on a pair of AirPods 2, there's absolutely no reason why you shouldn't buy a pair of these instead. They even come in white if it's that clean aesthetic you're on the hunt for. What's more, AirPods 2 have not fallen down to their best-ever price of $79.99, while this $89 matches the best price for Beats Studio Buds, and the saving overall is greater because of the higher starting price.