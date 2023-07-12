$225 off! Bang & Olufsen's H95's are giving AirPods Max a run for their money on Prime Day

I'm an AirPods man through and through, but even I can't turn a blind eye to this incredible Bang & Olufsen Prime Day deal, which brings with it a staggering $225 off this premium pair of $900 H95 headphones.

Just like AirPods Max, the Beoplay H95's boast premium-grade materials, hefty battery life, and active noise canceling. Even at they're sale price, they're still pricier than the best AirPods Prime Day deal we've seen on Apple's over-ear headphones, so how do they stack up, and should you make the leap?

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95| $899 $675 at Amazon With 38 hours of battery life, while using noise canceling, these offer unparalleled battery life, two 40mm titanium drivers, and a case that doesn't stink.

By contrast, AirPods Max only offer 20 hours of listening on a single charge using noise canceling, with the H95s offering nearly double that! They also offer Bluetooth 5.1, which is more efficient and reliable compared to Bluetooth 5.0.

They have functional dials on each ear cup for noise canceling and transparency mode, as well as volume control.

They take about three hours to charge via USB-C, and they also have a 3.5 mm audio jack. They are a good bit heavier than AirPods Max, but they do have a folding design so are much easier to store and carry. On that last note, they also come with a nice case that is a conventional shape with a stylish aluminum finish, not the awful handbag/bra that Apple ships with AirPods Max. Just like AirPods too, there are five wonderful colors to choose from.

You'll be missing out on some features, namely Siri and Spatial audio, but if it's pure audio bliss you're after and you don't mind making the leap in price, the H95s are the ones for you.