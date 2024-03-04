Huge Beats headphones sale — save 50% on Apple's alternative to AirPods

Beats headphones are a tempting alternative to Apple's AirPods line, but they often come with similarly high price tags. Now, however, they have become much more affordable with a huge sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Apple, where you can get some headphones for half off. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new pair of Beats, or just want an AirPods alternative, now is the perfect time.

However, with so many options available, it can be easy to get lost in all the choices. We have hand-picked some of the best deals out there in the Beats sale.

Some great Beats deals

Beats Studio Pro | $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon With up to 40 hours of battery life, a whole host of great color choices, lossless audio capabilities, and personalized spatial audio, the Beats Studio Pro are an even better set of cans when at 43% off. It helps that they look great and come with their own carrying case. While our review thought that the Beats Studio cost too much for what you got in the box, this deal makes them a much better deal, and worth the cash. Price Check: $199.99 at Best Buy

Beats Solo3 | $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon At 50% off, the Beats Solo 3 are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a great set of headphones on a budget. Though they don’t have the active noise-canceling abilities of our previous two choices, they are significantly cheaper and come with a huge 40 hours of listening time. You can even get 3 hours of playback time out of a super speedy five-minute charge. Price Check: $114.99 at Best Buy

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | $69.95 $39.99 at Amazon The cheapest way to get Beats in our list, the bright yellow Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are great for an active user. With a unique “Flex-Form” cable, they are designed to wrap around the back of your neck, so they don’t fall off when you’re on the move. Though they only get 12 hours of listening time, you can get another 1.5 hours out of a ten-minute charge. If you aren’t a fan of the flashy Yuzu Yellow, you can also pick them up in Flame Blue or Smoke Gray. Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy

If none of these tempt you, there are plenty of great choices like:

No matter your price point, there is a great entryway into Beats audio here, going from all the way up to the Beats Studio Pro at the top down to the cheaper Flex Wireless at the bottom. Being both a way to listen to music and its own fashion statement, Beats are particularly good when you can get them at a discounted price.