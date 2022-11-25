Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon this Black Friday

Retailers aren't kidding around this Black Friday as several amazing deals have already made there way online. Chief among them are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday deals we've ever seen. That's right — Samsung's acclaimed earbuds are currently $100 off, which is the biggest discount they've ever gotten on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro provide exceptional sound and performance. They're easy to pair with any device, including iPhone and iPad. Plus, they come with a convenient charging case and the battery can last for about as long as AirPods Pro.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro - Phantom Violet| (Was $200) Now $100 at Amazon These earbuds perform incredibly well with excellent sound and noise canceling. They can last for up to eight hours when playing music and come with a charging case that supports fast charging. Plus, they're available in four stylish colors.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro - Phantom Black| (Was $200) Now $100 at Amazon Samsung's earbuds are ready to go with you wherever you want. They're IPX7 water resistant and feature a convenient charging case to keep them safe and juiced up. Battery life is similar to AirPods Pro in that they last for up to eight hours while playing music and up to five hours while taking calls.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro - White | (Was $200) Now $100 at Amazon Listen to your music without having to worry about bad performance with these highly-rated earbuds. They offer excellent noise canceling to reduce background noise and provide excellent sound quality too. Easily get them paired with your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro - Phantom Silver | (Was $200) Now $100 at Amazon These earbuds were designed for Samsung phones, but they also can be used on iPhone and iPad. Since battery life can last for up to eight hours, you can jam away to your music for a long time. Just note that some features are only available on Galaxy devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specs Category info Battery life Up to 8 hrs play time / Up to 5 hrs talk time Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Water resistance IPX7 Charging case Yes Quick Charging Yes Active noise canceling Yes Tap controls Yes

It should be noted that while Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro do work with iPhone and iPad, these earbuds do not support the Galaxy Buds app on iOS. In other words, you can use them as basic earbuds on iPhone and iPad, however, users cannot change the settings or reap the benefits of features exclusively available for Galaxy devices.

These earbuds have comparable battery life to the AirPods Pro as they can last for up to eight hours in music mode or can last for up to five hours when taking calls. As long as you make sure to charge them up between uses they should last plenty long for all of your usage sessions.

Touch controls allow users to answer calls or start music with just a few taps. The sound quality they produce is excellent and background noises won't detract from your listening experience since they also offer active noise canceling. What's more, if the speaker detect your voice, they switch to Ambient Sound mode to make it easier for you to hear others around you without have to remove the earbuds.

You don't have to worry about taking them outside for taking them on runs either since they are IPX7 water resistant, meaning a little bit of rain won't be a problem for them.