Samsung's AirPods Pro 2 rivals are $70 off in the Cyber Monday sales — and yes, they still work with an iPhone

I love my AirPods, I really do, but sometimes you just want a pair of headphones that aren't white. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the Korean firm's version of the noise canceling headphone, featuring a bevy of features to bring them up to speed with the Apple headphones.

The case looks different, and the buds lack a stem, making for a unique pair of in-ear headphones. They're also $70 off in the Cyber Monday sales on Amazon, giving you a solid earbuds deal and a good option if you don't want Apple's buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 | $229 $159 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are an excellent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, and this price makes them cheaper as well. Noise-canceling, Samsung's version of Spatial Audio, and more make them a great pair of buds for someone looking for a solid pair of in-ear headphones. Price check: $159 at Best Buy | $159 at Target

Rather are three colors of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 — a Black, A Purple, and then the classic White. Now, while they work best with a Samsung Galaxy device, they still connect up with Bluetooth to your iPhone 15 Pro. The ANC will still work, and they'll still sound good — you just might not get that seamless connection process as you would if you owned one of Samsung's phones or tablets.

Good battery life, waterproofing, and more make them a compelling option, and this deal makes them around $30 less than the AirPods Pro 2. That should be compelling enough — although I suspect that if you wanted those, you've already made your mind up.