Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have already lost to AirPods Pro 2
By Luke Filipowicz published
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at its Unpacked event, but it's nothing we haven't seen before.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening today, and plently of information about Samsung's new tech is the release of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. While the first Galaxy Buds Pro were undoubtedly a direct response to Apple's own AirPods Pro, the newly- announced second version only has some minor upgrades over Apple's offering.
Considering that AirPods Pro came out three years ago, I can't help but feel that's a little underwhelming. Not to mention rumors of Apple releasing an AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) sometime soon have been in full swing for a while now, meaning the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will likely get outclassed — and fast.
What the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer
So what is Samsung delivering with its Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (opens in new tab)? Well, for starters, these will have improved active noise cancelation (ANC) when compared to the first version and offer 360-degree sound. Plus, it's bringing 24-bit Hi-Fi audio to the table as well.
On top of that, the battery life hasn't seemed to have much improvement offering about 5 hours in the buds and 20 additional hours in the charging case. Pretty similar number to the AirPods Pro (opens in new tab). However, Samsung says that without ANC on, the buds can last up to 8 hours — which is better than what Apple currently offers.
The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 do come with Bixby — Samsung's voice assistant — and features an IPX7 rating when it comes to water and sweat resistance, allowing the buds to be fully submerged in water. That's certainly a nice touch and beats the AirPods Pro IPX4 by a fair margin.
AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be much better
On paper, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 stack up likely just a bit better than the current AirPods Pro, but that's not all impressive of a feat. The AirPods Pro came out in 2019. Surely, any flagship wireless earbuds released in 2022 sure blow Apple's AirPods Pro right out of the conversation, right?
Adding a whole other layer to this is the upcoming release of the AirPods Pro 2 — which should be by the end of this year, according to recent rumors. Plus, we're expecting AirPods Pro 2 to be a huge upgrade.
We've heard rumors alluding to self-adaptive ANC, a better chip, better Bluetooth connection, and even health features like heart rate detection and some hearing aid functionality. Plus, with Apple Music offering Lossless Audio, there's been plenty of talk of the AirPods Pro 2 taking full advantage of the format with greatly improved sound quality.
If the AirPods Pro 2 do release later this year, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are going to have very little time in the spotlight.
Luke Filipowicz has been a writer at iMore, covering Apple for nearly a decade now. He writes a lot about Apple Watch and iPad but covers the iPhone and Mac as well. He often describes himself as an "Apple user on a budget" and firmly believes that great technology can be affordable if you know where to look. Luke also heads up the iMore Show — a weekly podcast focusing on Apple news, rumors, and products but likes to have some fun along the way.
Luke knows he spends more time on Twitter than he probably should, so feel free to follow him or give him a shout on social media @LukeFilipowicz.
