A massive new leak claims Apple's AirPods Pro will debut a swathe of new upgrades including better audio, USB-C, fast-charging, heart rate detection, and more.

We've previously heard that Apple is planning to release AirPods Pro 2 (2022) in 2022, which feels right considering how old Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro now are. Even though they were the best true wireless earbuds Apple had made at the time, they've since been surpassed by AirPods 3 in terms of sound quality and numerous rivals on the market. Today's leak reveals some major new features and comes from a reliable source, 52Audio:

Recently, 52audio got more information on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2. It brings many upgrades, including the upgraded SiP packaging system, the H1 chip, which supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation, and an improved "Find My" function. It also has new functions, like heart rate detection, hearing aid, USB-C port for better compatibility, and optimized fast charging.

52Audio says a big new SiP upgrade is on the way, which should improve the overall audio quality of AirPods Pro while adding new self-adaptive active noise cancellation. It will also reportedly bring support for an improved 'Find My' function. The chip should also apparently improve power consumption and better performance, including possibly the use of a new LC3 Bluetooth audio codec that was spotted in iOS 16.

Design images shared by the outlet appear to suggest that the design of the buds themselves won't change. That's in contrast to a leak from Mark Gurman last year which claimed Apple was testing a new design that could reduce or even eliminate the stem.