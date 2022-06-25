What you need to know
- Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are expected to drop later this year.
- A new leak claims they will bring a brand new case, USB-C, fast-charging, better noise cancellation, and a new chip.
- It also states that they will have heart rate detection and a hearing aid function.
A massive new leak claims Apple's AirPods Pro will debut a swathe of new upgrades including better audio, USB-C, fast-charging, heart rate detection, and more.
We've previously heard that Apple is planning to release AirPods Pro 2 (2022) in 2022, which feels right considering how old Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro now are. Even though they were the best true wireless earbuds Apple had made at the time, they've since been surpassed by AirPods 3 in terms of sound quality and numerous rivals on the market. Today's leak reveals some major new features and comes from a reliable source, 52Audio:
Recently, 52audio got more information on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2. It brings many upgrades, including the upgraded SiP packaging system, the H1 chip, which supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation, and an improved "Find My" function. It also has new functions, like heart rate detection, hearing aid, USB-C port for better compatibility, and optimized fast charging.
52Audio says a big new SiP upgrade is on the way, which should improve the overall audio quality of AirPods Pro while adding new self-adaptive active noise cancellation. It will also reportedly bring support for an improved 'Find My' function. The chip should also apparently improve power consumption and better performance, including possibly the use of a new LC3 Bluetooth audio codec that was spotted in iOS 16.
Design images shared by the outlet appear to suggest that the design of the buds themselves won't change. That's in contrast to a leak from Mark Gurman last year which claimed Apple was testing a new design that could reduce or even eliminate the stem.
Big changes are on the way for the case, apparently, which will bring support for USB-C connectivity and fast charging. The leaked image of the new case here matches very closely the images we were shown by MacRumors in 2021.
The report claims AirPods Pro 2 will also come with heart rate detection, a feature that has previously been leaked along with the possibility of some kind of activity tracking using motion sensors.
On audio the report states:
And as for audio performance, 52audio finds that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will follow the acoustic characteristics of AirPods 3, equipped with a combination of customized high-amplitude drive units and high-dynamic-range amplifiers, presenting delicate sound quality.It also supports self-adaptive equalization, spatial audio for dynamic head tracking, audio sharing, and other functions, providing a rich wireless audio experience.
MagSafe charging is reportedly coming to AirPods Pro 2, which makes sense given it is supported in AirPods 3. Another big new feature is reportedly a hearing aid function that can help people with hearing loss, which may build on Apple's conversation boost feature for AirPods.
This is a big list of upgrades. We've also heard previously that AirPods Pro 2 could include support for lossless Bluetooth audio, which would be another massive upgrade. In May insider Ming-Chi Kuo stated that AirPods Pro would enter production in the second half of this year for a release before the end of 2022. He has also talked about the new charging case with better Find My but suggested USB-C might not be on the cards. Apple will need to include USB-C in all of its products eventually to comply with new EU regulations.
Today's source, 52Audio, reliably leaked the AirPods 3 design before launch last year and correctly tipped features including wireless charging, its H1 chip, and more. It also accurately leaked the AirPods Pro before launch in 2019.
3
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: Drop into the Disney Mirrorverse and more from Netflix
This week in the iOS gaming world, Netflix made some more big moves to bring a beloved game to mobile, while Disney is doing more multiverse madness.
Review: This ZAGG Apple Watch band is a good Braided Solo Loop dupe
We love the Apple Braided Solo Loop, but that $99 price tag can be hard to swallow if you want multiple colors. Thankfully, ZAGG has a good alternative that costs half of that.
Apple launches its Back to School promotion, $150 gift cards on offer
Today, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion offering students gift cards of up to $150 with certain purchases.
Buy one of these silly AirPods cases to stand out
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.