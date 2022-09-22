Someone has already unboxed AirPods Pro 2

The second generation of AirPods Pro aren't set to release worldwide until Friday, September 23, but that hasn't stopped at least one person from getting their hands on the new earbuds and posting a quick unboxing video.

Spotted by MacRumors, someone seems to have gotten a pair of the unreleased earbuds a couple of days ahead of the launch date and took to YouTube to post a quick unboxing video.

In the video, you can get a quick look at the new extra small ear tips that Apple is adding for all customers who purchase the earbuds. In addition, you can glimpse the new lanyard attachment as well as the new speaker grill on the bottom of wireless the charging case:

AirPods Pro 2 review videos are coming soon

AirPods Pro 2 ear tips (Image credit: Apple)

While this unboxing is quite basic and does not include any kind of review, we're likely to get all of the AirPods Pro 2 unboxing, first impression, and review videos on Thursday, September 22.

The Apple Watch Ultra videos hit YouTube in force on Wednesday, September 21. That product also releases on Friday, September 23, so it's not a far leap to believe that the AirPods Pro 2 videos will go live the day before on Thursday, September 22. If they do go live on that date, we're only hours away from getting to binge all of those videos, so get your popcorn ready.

AirPods Pro 2 will officially launch online and in Apple Stores on Friday, September 23. Right now, delivery for online preorders placed today are at least a couple of weeks out so, if you haven't secured a pair yet, you might want to check third-party retailers or your luck at your local stores on Friday.

In addition to the AirPods, the Apple Watch Ultra will also launch on Friday.