The Beats Solo Buds are now available from the online Apple Store in four colors including the gorgeous Transparent Red

When you think of Apple earbuds you probably, understandably, think about AirPods and AirPods Pro. But the Beats brand shouldn't be ignored and the sub-brand's newest wireless earbuds are now available to buy from the online Apple Store.

The Beats Solo Buds were announced recently and come in four different colors (Storm Gray, Matte Black, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red) with a price of $79.95.

Now available for order via the Apple Store the earbuds are available with free shipping in one business day while local pickup is also an option depending on where you happen to be located.

Music in your ears

In terms of features, there's a lot to like about the Beats Solo Buds starting with the 18 hours of battery life and ergonomically angled acoustic nozzles that are designed to offer a more natural fit.

"Each earbud is powered by dual-layer transducers designed to minimize micro-distortions across the frequency curve, and purposefully positioned parallel with each acoustic nozzle to deliver sound directly to your ears," Apple explains.

Apple says that laser-cut vents offer improved bass performance while each pair of earbuds will come with four ear tip sizes for buyers to choose from. And despite being an Apple company, the Beats Solo Buds can obviously work just as well with Android devices as they can with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

