The Powerbeats Pro 2 are real and they're coming next year

If there's one Beats product that has been dying for an update, it's the Powerbeats Pro. The wireless earbuds were originally launched back in 2019 and have never received a second generation.

There are a ton of updates to existing products and also new products from the company that have been released since then. The Powerbeats Pro have languished for so long that a lot of fans wondered if the company was actually going to abandon the product altogether.

I was one of those people. As a runner, the Powerbeats Pro seemed like the best fit for me due to that loop-around-the-ear design to keep them in place. However, as someone who will no accept earbuds with a Lightning connector in 2024, I've stuck with my AirPods Pro.

Thankfully, it seems that the company is finally ready to bring a much-needed update to the Powerbeats Pro.

Powerbeats Pro 2 are coming in 2025

In a video on social media, Beats by Dre not only confirmed but also gave us a first glimpse at the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2. As you can see in the video below, the earbuds are sticking true to loop-around-the-ear design, making them perfect for anyone who deals with earbuds popping out of their ears when exercising.

The company has also confirmed that Powerbeats Pro 2 will be released in 2025.

Built for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/78Vz7ondq5September 4, 2024

While that's all we know for now, there's a good chance that the 2nd generation of the Powerbeats Pro will get a lot of the features we've been missing from the 1st generation.

We should expect Powerbeats Pro 2 to get USB-C charging, noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and better battery life. With six years in between the generations of the earbuds, the upgrade is going to be huge for anyone still rocking the original model.

Personally, these could be the earbuds that get me to ditch my AirPods Pro. We'll see what Beats has to tease us with next!