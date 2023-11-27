The Sony headphones that got me through College are now $120 off in the last moments of the Cyber Monday sale
Massive headphone savings.
A college degree is a lot of work. There are hours and hours to spend writing papers, and in my case movie scripts, loads of lectures to get to, and bucket loads of hours of research to do. Clearing out the outside world with noise canceling can make or break your ability to get your work done — and when I was doing my work, this pair of Sony headphones worked wonders.
They're the WH-1000XM4, and while they're not the newest headphones that Sony makes, they're still a very solid pair for the money.
Quick retailer links
- Amazon — Save on standard, Pro, and Max AirPods
- Best Buy — AirPods Max down to $449.99
- Walmart — Classic models for less than $90
Sony WH-1000XM4 |
$329 $228 at Amazon
These might not be the top of Sony's headphone line anymore, but they're still a really solid pair of headphones. The noise canceling is still excellent, they sound great (if a little bassy), and they're super comfortable to boot.
Price check: $229 at Best Buy | $229 at Target
- Headphone deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell
- AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
I love these headphones. They might not quite match up with my sonic sensibilities, but they are super comfortable and the noise canceling saved me from the insanity of too much college work.
Great for the library, fab for the bus, and even better for blocking out the noise of housemates having a massive party. Sometimes, I wouldn't even play music — I'd just sit, with the noise canceling on, blocking out the noise of the world around me.
This price makes them much, much cheaper than Apple's venerable AirPods Max, and even cheaper than the current model Sony WH-1000XM5 (the five at the end means they are different and newer). If you want some excellent headphones but don't necessarily want to spend loads of money, then these are a great option.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
