These four Memorial Day deals are still going! Even Apple's Beats Solo 4 headphones are asking to be bought at $50 off

If you’re full of remorse because you missed out on the Memorial Day deals, a bunch are still going which you can take advantage of right now.

Before we reach that time of the year when Amazon’s Prime Day is in full swing, inescapable to anyone as they browse the web, Memorial Day is a great time to find some big savings on the big ticket items you’ve been watching. The day itself, alas, is over — but there are some great reductions that have stuck around.

This doesn’t just apply to older products either. Apple’s Beats Solo 4, its latest wireless headphones that only came out in April, still feature a $50 price cut. To mark the end of the holiday for our U.S. readers, we’ve found four fantastic deals that are still live at the time of writing.

Last-minute Memorial Day deals

SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC | $799 $449 at Amazon If you want to use your new M4 iPad Pro on your desk with the best monitor thanks to Stage Manager in iPadOS, Samsung has you covered. Featuring a ThunderBolt 4 port as well as a huge 34-inch wide display, you’re getting a lot of screen for your buck at $350 off.

Beats Solo 4 | $199 $149 at Amazon As we said in our review , Spatial Audio in the Beats Solo 4 is fantastic, as well as its long-lasting battery life of up to 50 hours. These only came out in April, so to have them at $50 off already is a tempting prospect to anyone looking at upgrading their headphones.

Mac mini M2 | $599 $499 at Amazon It wouldn't be a holiday without a Mac seeing a significant discount. The M2 Mac mini is a fantastic desktop computer for photo edits, web browsing, and gaming. Packed with 256GB of storage, you’re getting a fantastic deal here at $100 off the usual asking price.